Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Up 58.4% in July

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 595,600 shares, agrowthof58.4% from the June 30th total of 375,900 shares. Currently,5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 348,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longeveron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longeveron during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Longeveron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd lifted its position in Longeveron by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the period. 10.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longeveron Price Performance

LGVN stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. Longeveron has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.86.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.

