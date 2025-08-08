First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 82,800 shares, agrowthof52.5% from the June 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 0.7%
GRID stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a twelve month low of $99.78 and a twelve month high of $145.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.01 and its 200-day moving average is $125.69.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Microsoft Stock Gains as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.