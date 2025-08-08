First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 82,800 shares, agrowthof52.5% from the June 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 0.7%

GRID stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a twelve month low of $99.78 and a twelve month high of $145.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.01 and its 200-day moving average is $125.69.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $32,213,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 940.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 173,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 772,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,439,000 after purchasing an additional 99,676 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 93,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 90,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,277,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

