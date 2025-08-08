Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Up 60.6% in July

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 61,200 shares, anincreaseof60.6% from the June 30th total of 38,100 shares. Approximately0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPWR. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ideal Power by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ideal Power in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ideal Power during the 1st quarter worth $939,000. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Trading Down 5.6%

IPWR stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.90. Ideal Power has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 56.75% and a negative net margin of 56,057.89%.

Separately, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

Featured Articles

