Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Up 83.1% in July

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,200 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Income Properties

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) by 137.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,176 shares during the quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 3.75% of Generation Income Properties worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Generation Income Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ GIPR opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.07. Generation Income Properties has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties ( NASDAQ:GIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.81). Generation Income Properties had a negative net margin of 85.03% and a negative return on equity of 128.49%.

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

