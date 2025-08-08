NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBTB. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

In related news, Director John H. Watt, Jr. sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $330,655.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,454.54. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $884,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4,554.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 58,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBTB stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $171.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

