Promising Gold Stocks To Follow Today – August 5th

Robinhood Markets, Inspire Medical Systems, and Newmont are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies that mine, refine or explore for gold. Their market value generally tracks the spot price of gold, offering investors leveraged exposure compared with holding physical bullion. At the same time, these stocks carry company-specific risks and rewards tied to factors like production costs, reserve size and management performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,627,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,826,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $113.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.52.

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $53.62 on Tuesday, hitting $76.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,685,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.53 and a 200-day moving average of $154.30. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $73.92 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,719,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,125,808. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58. Newmont has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $67.34. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

