Best Retail Stocks To Follow Now – August 5th

Tesla, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Apple, and UnitedHealth Group are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods or services directly to consumers through physical stores, online platforms, or a combination of both. By investing in retail stocks, shareholders gain exposure to consumer spending trends, seasonal demand shifts, and broader economic cycles. Performance in this sector is often influenced by factors such as consumer confidence, supply-chain dynamics, and competitive pressures within the retail landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $309.21. The stock had a trading volume of 43,449,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,267,813. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.49. Tesla has a 1-year low of $191.48 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $997.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.17, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.33.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.94. The company had a trading volume of 34,734,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,993,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $158.54 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.93.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Microsoft stock traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $529.63. 10,493,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,377,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.65 and its 200 day moving average is $435.76.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.67. 26,082,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,911,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $9.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,140,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,080,023. The company has a market capitalization of $226.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.77 and a 200 day moving average of $412.81. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

