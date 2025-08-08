Promising Technology Stocks To Follow Today – August 5th

NVIDIA, Palantir Technologies, Advanced Micro Devices, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Apple, and Alphabet are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, manufacturing or distributing technology-based products and services—such as hardware, software, semiconductors, internet platforms and telecommunications. These equities often carry higher growth potential (and volatility) than more mature sectors, since their performance is closely tied to innovation cycles, product rollouts and shifting investor sentiment about future technological trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $178.35. 113,630,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,192,797. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.27 and a 200 day moving average of $132.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $183.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $11.26 on Tuesday, reaching $171.92. 107,665,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,574,570. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.19. The firm has a market cap of $405.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $176.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $176.41. 49,866,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,787,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.83. The firm has a market cap of $286.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $182.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META stock traded down $10.27 on Tuesday, reaching $766.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,325,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,608,819. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $478.65 and a 52 week high of $784.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $704.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $647.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $529.68. 10,493,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,377,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.76. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.68. The company had a trading volume of 26,082,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,911,527. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.87. 18,009,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,998,148. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

See Also