Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLMN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Hillman Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Baird R W cut Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 price target on Hillman Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HLMN

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 51,085 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,768,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.