Insider Selling: Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) Director Michael Mcroberts sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $327,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,727.44. The trade was a 27.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,218,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41,407 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,302,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,552,000 after purchasing an additional 79,499 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,073,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 923,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,587,000 after buying an additional 40,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 879,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after buying an additional 94,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

