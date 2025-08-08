Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $269.00 to $319.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.44.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $316.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $205.73 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.