Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Susquehanna

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALAB. Wall Street Zen cut Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $170.89 on Thursday. Astera Labs has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $183.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 305.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average is $86.99.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $16,211,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 735,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,213,750. This trade represents a 18.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 500,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $45,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 618,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,852,009.08. The trade was a 44.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,941,759 shares of company stock worth $183,714,281.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Astera Labs by 87.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at $2,186,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 53.0% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter worth about $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

