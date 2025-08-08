Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $398,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,059 shares in the company, valued at $16,353,310.51. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 28th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 2,206 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $308,420.86.

On Monday, July 21st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 291 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $40,533.39.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,649 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $258,645.65.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $500,310.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $471,210.00.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $141.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.19. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Evercore ISI raised Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 114.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

