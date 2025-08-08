Staats Aaron C. Von Sells 1,988 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,053.47. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PTC Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of PTC opened at $206.15 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.83 and a 200 day moving average of $170.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 target price on shares of PTC and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PTC from $187.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on PTC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.