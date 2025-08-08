Staats Aaron C. Von Sells 1,988 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,053.47. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PTC Trading Down 4.4%
Shares of PTC opened at $206.15 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.83 and a 200 day moving average of $170.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
