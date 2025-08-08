Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy” Rating

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fastly to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. Fastly has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $148.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $90,212.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,904,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,692,549.72. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $88,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 635,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,742.73. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,124 shares of company stock worth $1,138,628 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,334,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastly by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,629 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,618,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,088,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Fastly by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,101,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 707,053 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

