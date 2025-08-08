IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.54. IonQ has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 87.77% and a negative net margin of 885.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 1,497,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $59,787,628.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 390,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,836.97. This represents a 79.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 47,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $2,264,700.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 555,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,504,791.20. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,191,850 shares of company stock worth $360,519,930 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Amazon Com Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at $36,705,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $29,519,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 439.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after purchasing an additional 698,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 688,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after purchasing an additional 569,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter valued at $12,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

