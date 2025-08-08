Matthew B. Klein Sells 10,739 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $555,635.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 337,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,064.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $50.36 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $178.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.01 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,419,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,161,000 after purchasing an additional 632,049 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $148,363,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,325,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after buying an additional 455,698 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 471,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,443,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,153,000 after acquiring an additional 867,502 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Further Reading

