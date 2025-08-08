Matthew B. Klein Sells 10,739 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $555,635.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 337,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,064.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $50.36 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93.
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $178.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.01 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.
