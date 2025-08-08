Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $301.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $263.00 to $301.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $316.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

