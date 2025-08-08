ON’s (ONON) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ON from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ON from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays set a $68.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ON from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ON from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.24. ON has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ON by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ON in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in ON in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

