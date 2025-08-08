Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,526 Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFNM. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,928,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 469,893 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,006,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after buying an additional 48,339 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after buying an additional 131,172 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 698,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after buying an additional 66,027 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 643,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,186,000 after buying an additional 90,834 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

DFNM stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $48.67.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

