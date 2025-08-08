CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Trading Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.77 and last traded at $62.87. 4,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 11,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.32.

CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69.

CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund seeks to achieve 2x daily Bitcoin index returns via Bitcoin futures contracts, mitigating risks through collateral investments and the use of reverse repurchase agreements.

