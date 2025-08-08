Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PLTR. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $182.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.82. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The company has a market capitalization of $429.98 billion, a PE ratio of 607.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $5,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,657,125. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock worth $196,472,623. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,804,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,890,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

