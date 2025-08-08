iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,300 shares, anincreaseof79.4% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWO opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $31.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Austria ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWO. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 360,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,195,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,599,000.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

