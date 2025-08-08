Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Short Interest Up 81.7% in July

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 391,200 shares, anincreaseof81.7% from the June 30th total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,706,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,706,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $29.73 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,772,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,468,000 after buying an additional 2,393,673 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,462,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,290 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,816,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,745,000 after acquiring an additional 378,500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,210,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,495,000 after purchasing an additional 758,884 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,104,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,563,000 after purchasing an additional 410,077 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

