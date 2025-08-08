YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.49. 759,498 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 670,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in seven mega-cap ETFs considered to be driving the market through technology. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains of these stocks through a synthetic covered call strategy.

