NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.76 and last traded at C$7.87. 298,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 428,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NG. Citigroup upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 0.8%

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.30.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Ethan Schutt purchased 3,824 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,399.34. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company owns 50% of the Donlin Gold project, which is located in southwestern Alaska, approximately 20 kilometers north of the village of Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River.

