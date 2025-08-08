T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX) Shares Up 39.3% – Here’s What Happened

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 39.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $18.55. Approximately 6,900,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 14,158,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Trading Up 39.3%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $801.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 5.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Company Profile

The T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (NVDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of NVIDIA Corporation stock, less fees, and expenses. NVDX was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

