SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Trading Up 5.6% – Here’s Why

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 25,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 33,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

SoftBank Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

