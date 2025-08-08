Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on GlobalFoundries FY2026 Earnings

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse expects that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GlobalFoundries’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Argus assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on GlobalFoundries from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

GlobalFoundries Stock Performance

Shares of GFS opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -153.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. GlobalFoundries has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GlobalFoundries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GlobalFoundries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in GlobalFoundries by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

About GlobalFoundries

(Get Free Report)

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.