Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Trading Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7,560 ($101.67) and last traded at GBX 7,434.32 ($99.98). Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,330 ($98.57).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 6,800 ($91.45) to GBX 7,200 ($96.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,754.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,091.60. The firm has a market cap of £42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world’s premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company.

