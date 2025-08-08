iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Short Interest Up 52.1% in July

iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 674,700 shares, anincreaseof52.1% from the June 30th total of 443,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 458,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPOL. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 44,863 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 238,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,922,000.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EPOL opened at $33.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $518.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.24. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $33.74.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

