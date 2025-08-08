Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Shares Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 37.38 ($0.50). Approximately 2,008,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,573,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.20 ($0.50).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Mobico Group from GBX 66 ($0.89) to GBX 35 ($0.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £226.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.32.

In other Mobico Group news, insider Phil White purchased 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £95,700 ($128,698.22). 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mobico Group is a leading international transport operator, diversified internationally and by business area; with operations in North America, continental Europe, the UK and North Africa.

We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.

We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.

