Celsius Resources (LON:CLA) Shares Up 7.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Celsius Resources Limited (LON:CLAGet Free Report) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.38 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 9,713,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 800% from the average daily volume of 1,079,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Celsius Resources Trading Down 11.7%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.37.

About Celsius Resources

Celsius Resources Limited is an ASX and LSE listed exploration and development company focusing on its portfolio of copper-gold assets located in the Philippines.

The Company’s flagship project is the Maalinao-CaigutanBiyog (MCB) Project, a world-class copper-gold project which is situated on the country’s main island – about 320 km north of Manila.

