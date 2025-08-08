OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OUT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OUTFRONT Media

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

In related news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 20,109 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $319,330.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,875.68. The trade was a 22.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 672.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 0.1%

OUT opened at $17.69 on Friday. OUTFRONT Media has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.16 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. OUTFRONT Media’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 206.90%.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.