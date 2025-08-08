General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Increased by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $312.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $322.50. The company has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus set a $295.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total transaction of $13,696,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,452,165. This trade represents a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,370 shares of company stock valued at $78,408,011. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.