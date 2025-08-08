The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bancorp to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.98. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.51 per share, with a total value of $34,930.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $120,669. This represents a 40.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 39,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $2,488,205.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 657,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,337.44. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,462 shares of company stock worth $157,786 and have sold 300,000 shares worth $19,260,310. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 6,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

