New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $92.30 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

