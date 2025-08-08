Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 171,268 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 85,407 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 203,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.42.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 250.98%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

