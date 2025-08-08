Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 159,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 373,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Victor Woolridge bought 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,359.95. The trade was a 32.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.74. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.48%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

