New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,934 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,794,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,490 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,508,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,234,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,268,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after acquiring an additional 514,034 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,747,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 153,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE DEI opened at $14.53 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $252.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 237.50%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

