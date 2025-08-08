New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ESAB by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 37.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the first quarter worth about $590,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 1,128.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 101.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 880,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,605,000 after purchasing an additional 443,574 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average of $122.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. ESAB Corporation has a twelve month low of $93.13 and a twelve month high of $135.97.

Insider Activity at ESAB

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. ESAB had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $715.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $189,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $192,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,881.61. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,357 shares of company stock worth $567,695. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ESAB from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price target on ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESAB

About ESAB

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.