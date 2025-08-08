New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $9,805,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $843,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.52. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $121.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,563,100.16. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

