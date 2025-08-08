Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allstate by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,799,681,000 after buying an additional 218,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,496,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,997,000 after purchasing an additional 477,221 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,233,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,421,000 after purchasing an additional 217,468 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,358,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,769,000 after purchasing an additional 462,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of ALL opened at $204.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $169.20 and a 12 month high of $213.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

