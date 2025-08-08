10,000 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $898,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 60,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,782,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 922,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,513,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total value of $93,191,286.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,303,960.45. This represents a 71.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total value of $82,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,090,389.60. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,014,642 shares of company stock valued at $657,325,186 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Snowflake from $172.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

View Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE SNOW opened at $206.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $229.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.