New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 203,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE GMED opened at $54.16 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $94.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $745.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GMED

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.