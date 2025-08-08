New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Eagle Materials by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 486.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EXP. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens set a $255.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.33.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP opened at $223.99 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $321.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $634.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.36%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

