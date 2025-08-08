New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 114.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.18.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $934.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.36 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

