New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,446 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of EZCORP worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 60.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EZCORP

In related news, COO John Blair Jr. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $283,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 169,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,574.11. The trade was a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $601,635 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EZPW shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

EZCORP Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of EZPW opened at $15.28 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $310.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

