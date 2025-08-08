Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,473 NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

