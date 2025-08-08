Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 121,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,582,000. Finally, Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VFQY opened at $145.22 on Friday. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $116.51 and a 52 week high of $150.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.23.

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

